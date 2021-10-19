NFL World Reacts To Latest Baker Mayfield Injury News

Baker Mayfield caught the injury bug a few weeks ago and has been battling it ever since. He’s not going to let it detour his and the Cleveland Browns’ season, though.

Mayfield, 26, suffered a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 19. To make matters worse, it occurred when he tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception during the Browns-Texans game.

There are concerns about Mayfield’s ability playing with a left-shoulder injury. After all, the Browns are 1-2 since the former Oklahoma star suffered the injury. Cleveland received some good news on Tuesday, though.

Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday he plans to play this Thursday when the Browns take on the Denver Broncos. Better yet, he shouldn’t require surgery or miss time.

“Only I know how my body feels,” Mayfield said on Tuesday. “It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s how it is.”

Baker Mayfield said he expects to start Thursday against the Broncos despite dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder https://t.co/8zMoWQKSZF pic.twitter.com/4QBGSqwFzl — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 19, 2021

Mayfield also revealed he actually completely tore his left labrum during the Texans game.

It was previously reported it was only partially torn.

Baker Mayfield said his labrum has been completely torn since the Houston game and it’s now just about trying to stabilize the muscles around it. #Browns pic.twitter.com/g6Lf5n0d8S — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 19, 2021

There’s no doubt Baker Mayfield’s determination to play deserves admiration. But there’s definitely concerns about his longevity the rest of this season.

The Browns have to protect their franchise quarterback these next few months.

Baker is a baller but he needs to rest. No reason he should be playing with a completely torn labrum. — Chase (@ChaseWhitfield8) October 19, 2021

The Browns absolutely cannot let Baker play with a fully torn labrum. This season had high expectations, but Baker needs to heal so he's healthy moving forward. He can be the franchise QB for Cleveland, don't ruin him chasing the playoffs in such an injury riddled year. — Wren (@WrenValen) October 19, 2021

Baker Mayfield should not be playing in a football game Thursday with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He should not have played Sunday. I respect the toughness & desire to play, but he is early in his career & there is life after football. Get the surgery, rest & recover. — Michael Beaven (@MBeavenABJ) October 19, 2021

Baker has a fully torn labrum on his non throwing shoulder. It's obviously going to limit him which limits the team. I don't see any way the team can let him "tough it out." Think you have to roll with Keenum, and have Baker have the surgery now to prep for 2022. — 3BrownsFan3 (@3NolesFan3) October 19, 2021

Baker playing through a fully-torn labrum the rest of the year could cost himself a lot of money. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 19, 2021

Should Baker Mayfield tough it out and try to play the rest of this season? Or should the Browns take action and sit him?

For now, Mayfield is going to give it a go. His health will no doubt be a storyline this Thursday night against the Broncos.