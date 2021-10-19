The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Baker Mayfield Injury News

Baker Mayfield talks with teammates on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with teammates on the sideline during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield caught the injury bug a few weeks ago and has been battling it ever since. He’s not going to let it detour his and the Cleveland Browns’ season, though.

Mayfield, 26, suffered a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 19. To make matters worse, it occurred when he tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception during the Browns-Texans game.

There are concerns about Mayfield’s ability playing with a left-shoulder injury. After all, the Browns are 1-2 since the former Oklahoma star suffered the injury. Cleveland received some good news on Tuesday, though.

Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday he plans to play this Thursday when the Browns take on the Denver Broncos. Better yet, he shouldn’t require surgery or miss time.

“Only I know how my body feels,” Mayfield said on Tuesday. “It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s how it is.”

Mayfield also revealed he actually completely tore his left labrum during the Texans game.

It was previously reported it was only partially torn.

There’s no doubt Baker Mayfield’s determination to play deserves admiration. But there’s definitely concerns about his longevity the rest of this season.

The Browns have to protect their franchise quarterback these next few months.

Should Baker Mayfield tough it out and try to play the rest of this season? Or should the Browns take action and sit him?

For now, Mayfield is going to give it a go. His health will no doubt be a storyline this Thursday night against the Broncos.

