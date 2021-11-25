NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Baker Mayfield News

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but he’s still trying to put himself in position to start this Sunday against the Ravens.

Mayfield has been nursing foot, knee and shoulder injuries over the past few weeks. To make matters worse, he was listed with a groin injury on Wednesday.

On the bright side, the Thursday injury report for the Browns actually had Mayfield upgraded to a full participant. That’s a strong sign that he’s on track to start on Sunday night.

Even though Mayfield is by far the best quarterback on the Browns’ roster, the fan base wouldn’t mind if he sits out this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Here are some reactions to the latest Mayfield news:

Rest him. 3 injuries and a bye coming up. https://t.co/1Z3ZNHzGZ6 — Mike (@TheDonMC96) November 25, 2021

Why is it a good sign to have shoulder, foot, and groin injury in the same time? This dude is risking his contract year https://t.co/6FmzLirLd1 — Mo (@LamarHeisman) November 25, 2021

Ain't no way this mf has a groin injury now https://t.co/bv74eKzeoH — Matt (@DPJFanClub) November 25, 2021

In the rare event that Mayfield can’t play, the Browns would hand the keys to their offense over to Case Keenum.

Sunday night’s game will have major playoff implications for a Browns. With a win over the Ravens, they could potentially make a run at an AFC North title. A loss, however, would put them in a really tough spot.