NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Car Accident Photo

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a single-car accident in Ohio on Monday.

Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche when it crashed and flipped "several" times near Wadsworth, according to reports. Both he and the woman were apparently wearing seatbelts and were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

A photo of the aftermath from WKYC shows just how lucky Garrett and his passenger were. The black Porsche looks completely totaled.

The picture is currently being passed around Twitter, and fans are understandably taken aback by it.

Garrett is the best player on the Browns' team, but football is secondary to everything else here. He and his companion are lucky to be alive, and hopefully they both avoided any serious injuries.

More information on Garrett's condition should become available throughout the night.