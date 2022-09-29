NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Driving History News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Wednesday, a story from WKYC detailing Myles Garrett's history of speeding surfaced. The timing of this decision wasn't a coincidence.

Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. The Cleveland Browns defensive end swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car ended up flipping multiple times.

Though he didn't suffer any major injuries, Garrett did sustain a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and a few bumps and bruises from this accident.

While the accident is still under investigation, WKYC pointed out that Garrett has been pulled over for speeding at least six times since 2017.

Garrett has received tickets for driving over 100 mph and was even pulled over for exceeding 120 mph.

With that said, some fans are starting to wonder if speeding played a factor in Garrett's car accident.

"I am glad Myles is okay, but I do not buy his excuse from his latest accident of swerving off the road because of an animal," one person said.

"I’m not a conspiracy guy and I have no evidence to back this up, but if you think he flipped his car avoiding a squirrel, I have a bridge to sell you," another person wrote.

On the flip side, there are people who don't appreciate the timing of this story. They believe this is just an attempt to knock Garrett's reputation.

Hopefully, Garrett learned from his past experiences and doesn't speed anymore.

As for Garrett's Week 4 status, that remains up in the air.