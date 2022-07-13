NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh, Browns Report

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported that Ndamukong Suh is receiving interest from the Cleveland Browns.

Suh, 35, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the 2021 campaign, he had 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits and six sacks.

Even though Suh is past his prime, he's still capable of making an impact as a pass rusher and run stuffer.

For the most part, Browns fans would like to see the front office sign Suh.

The issue here is that Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reported that Cleveland is not pursuing Suh.

That has fans confused as to whether or not this potential pairing will come to fruition.

Last month, Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it very clear that he wants to continue playing.

"[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."

It's unclear if Suh will spend the 2022 season with the Browns.