Browns Star Shows Support For Baker Mayfield: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It has been a tough year for Baker Mayfield to say the least. There have been some reports about him losing the locker room in Cleveland and teams not wanting to pay for his remaining contract.

That being said, Mayfield recently received some support from one of his teammates on the Browns.

Running back Nick Chubb had nothing but nice things to say about Mayfield while speaking to the media at OTAs this week.

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends," Chubb said. "He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

NFL fans quickly pointed out that Chubb's comments about Mayfield go against the narrative that he's difficult to deal with.

"This doesn't sound like he was a 'toxic locker room' guy," one fan tweeted.

"Good to see someone say something positive about Baker," another fan wrote.

Some football fans have made it known they will root for Mayfield regardless of where he ends up.

Chubb and Mayfield were both part of the Browns' 2018 draft class. It's not a surprise to hear that they're close friends.

With that said, the Browns have no choice but to move on from Mayfield. Deshaun Watson is now on the roster, and the team can't afford to enter the 2022 season with an awkward situation brewing in the quarterback room.

There's no clear-cut suitor for Mayfield at this time, but he has been linked to the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks over the past two months.