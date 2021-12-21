NFL World Reacts To Nick Mullens’ Performance Tonight

The Cleveland Browns were put in a tough spot this Monday due to their outbreak, losing quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum to the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Nick Mullens was named the Browns’ starter for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mullens has spent the majority of this season on the Browns’ practice squad, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by the way he’s playing tonight.

With just under four minutes remaining, Mullens delivered a go-ahead touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant on fourth down. The crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium erupted on the play.

NFL fans around the world couldn’t believe what they just saw. Even though Mullens doesn’t have much experience working with the Browns’ first-team offense, he looks calm and collected under center.

Here are some reactions to Mullens’ performance:

That’s a great play by Nick Mullens! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 21, 2021

Mullens Magic — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 21, 2021

NICK MULLENS WILL NEVER HAVE TO BUY ANOTHER DRINK IN CLEVELAND EVER AGAIN! — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) December 21, 2021

Mayfield even chimed in on Twitter, writing “NICK F’N MULLENS!!!!!!!”

NICK F’N MULLENS!!!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 21, 2021

What makes Mullens’ performance even more impressive is the fact that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t on the sidelines. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Overall, Mullens has completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. His performance tonight has certainly inspired his teammates, and turned a few heads in the process.