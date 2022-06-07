NFL World Reacts To NY Times' Deshaun Watson Story

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

A new investigative report into Deshaun Watson has unveiled a litany of disturbing allegations.

New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas published a shocking piece on Tuesday, in which she writes that Watson reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. Some of these women recounted troubling experiences and accused Watson of sexual misconduct.

Vrentas also writes that the Houston Texans, Watson's old team, helped facilitate some of these meetings and provided nondisclosure agreements.

Some of the details can be seen in screenshots below, and we truly recommend you give consume the entire article, even if some of the alleged details are tough to read.

In the meantime, you can see some of the reaction and outrage that Vrentas' reporting has sparked on NFL Twitter.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges, but is still being sued by 24 women in civil court. The quarterback has staunchly maintained his innocence throughout this ordeal.

However, if the NFL feels it is appropriate, it could still opt to suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback after it concludes its investigation.