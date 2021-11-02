NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Deadline News

Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to take the Cleveland Browns‘ offense to the next level when he was acquired by the team in 2019. Unfortunately, those plans have not yet come to fruition.

With the trade deadline several hours away, NFL fans have been anxiously waiting to see if the Browns will trade Beckham. The latest update on his situation, however, makes it seem like he’s not going anywhere.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Cleveland has “no plans” on trading Beckham before this Tuesday’s deadline.

“The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources,” Russini said. “I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.”

Russini’s report indicates that Cleveland received offers for Beckham. However, no team has met the Browns’ asking price thus far.

Although it doesn’t seem like a deal will happen this Tuesday, it’s very evident the NFL world wants to see Beckham get a fresh start elsewhere.

You have to take whatever you can get it just isn’t working out keeping him at this point is just a mistake. https://t.co/TyHLcTS0zc — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) November 2, 2021

Cleveland can’t accept the truth https://t.co/mHq5vqC80j — Noah (@_Noach20_) November 2, 2021

I would love to be proven wrong, but if Odell stays on the team the offensive chemistry will only get worse. The browns will not win another game if the offense plays how they did on sunday https://t.co/BQNK9oagmV — Mac (@tha_buffalo) November 2, 2021

There are some NFL analysts and fans who believe this report from Russini will help drive up the price for Beckham.

On the other hand, there are people who simply believe Beckham’s value isn’t that high.

Smart play by Cleveland. They want this out, so teams can up the offers if they want. https://t.co/BThUHU2RIw — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 2, 2021

Good scoop by Dianna. I think those offers probably would shock OBJ and his camp. And the public. Maybe even surprise #Browns. What’s fair value now given production, health, contract (no dead space next year)? A 5th? https://t.co/gUoRc5Ltp3 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 2, 2021

Cap hit + lack of production + quality of compensation in return = no deal to be made https://t.co/geFCMYT152 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 2, 2021

In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards.

Beckham would most likely benefit from a change of scenery, but it doesn’t sound like there’s a trade to be made right now.