NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Deadline News

Odell Beckham on the field for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to take the Cleveland Browns‘ offense to the next level when he was acquired by the team in 2019. Unfortunately, those plans have not yet come to fruition.

With the trade deadline several hours away, NFL fans have been anxiously waiting to see if the Browns will trade Beckham. The latest update on his situation, however, makes it seem like he’s not going anywhere.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Cleveland has “no plans” on trading Beckham before this Tuesday’s deadline.

“The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources,” Russini said. “I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.”

Russini’s report indicates that Cleveland received offers for Beckham. However, no team has met the Browns’ asking price thus far.

Although it doesn’t seem like a deal will happen this Tuesday, it’s very evident the NFL world wants to see Beckham get a fresh start elsewhere.

There are some NFL analysts and fans who believe this report from Russini will help drive up the price for Beckham.

On the other hand, there are people who simply believe Beckham’s value isn’t that high.

In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards.

Beckham would most likely benefit from a change of scenery, but it doesn’t sound like there’s a trade to be made right now.

