NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

It was announced on Saturday that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave up 20 percent of his guaranteed salary to leave the Cleveland Browns. That means the Browns will only owe Beckham $4.25 million if he clears waivers.

“Odell Beckham agrees not to seek termination pay,” NFL Network Ian Rapoport said. “He gets his wish to be released after the Browns could not trade him and the team gets cap and cash relief for a player who wanted out. Beckham likely gets to choose his next destination beginning Tuesday.”

If Beckham completely reworked his deal to the point where there wouldn’t be any guarantees, it would’ve increased his chances of being claimed off waivers. While that can still happen, the odds of him being claimed have significantly lowered due to this decision.

Beckham’s list of suitors would expand if he becomes a free agent. It would also give contending teams a chance to spend minimal money on an elite talent.

When the news broke that Beckham will not seek termination pay, several Los Angeles Rams fans expressed their desire to land the talented wideout.

“Look for Odell Beckham Jr. to clear waivers and sign with a team next Tuesday,” Ramblin’ Fan tweeted. “That could be the LA Rams, folks.”

Rams pass rusher Von Miller is already trying to recruit Beckham to Los Angeles.

On Friday, Miller posted a picture on Instagram for Beckham’s birthday. His caption said “Come to the Rams so we can chase this ring together.”

The Rams aren’t the only team being mentioned as a potential suitor for Beckham. Several fans think the Raiders will be involved in these sweepstakes.

The Saints are also being linked to Beckham. That makes sense considering the Browns and Saints discussed a trade involving Beckham before Tuesday’s deadline.

Beckham would immediately help out the Saints’ receiving corps, especially since Michael Thomas is out for the year.

As of Tuesday the Saints could be the number one team in the nfc south and signing OBJ https://t.co/qyq1gKlbP5 — Sultan of Sarcasm (@BattleRapBets) November 6, 2021

Oh yeah he’s 100% going to the Saints lmao https://t.co/yoDWMZT6Ll — Rowan Alexender Barrett Jr. fan acc (@Ant91699) November 6, 2021

Teams like the Rams, Raiders and Saints will most likely need Beckham to clear waivers in order to have a chance at landing him.

The NFL world should find out where Beckham will resume his career at some point next week.