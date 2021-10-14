The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Trade Speculation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With the NFL trade deadline only a few weeks away, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be mentioned in trade rumors. That’s due to the fact that he hasn’t been very productive this season.

In three games this season, Beckham has nine receptions for 124 yards. What makes his lack of production so jarring is that Cleveland’s offense is having no trouble moving the chains. On Sunday, the Browns had 531 total yards of offense.

Beckham continues to say all the right things and downplay the idea of him wanting out of Cleveland, but it certainly sounds like the NFL world wants him to receive a fresh start elsewhere.

“Baker Mayfield threw for over 300 yards today. Odell Beckham had 20 yards. 20! Just trade him,” NFL analyst Michael Fabiano said. “Browns don’t need him, Baker doesn’t target him.”

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot also believes it’s time for the team to at least consider moving on from Beckham before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

“It’s not that Beckham, who will turn 29 next month, isn’t still the superstar receiver who makes eye-popping catches and can produce 1,000-yard seasons,” Cabot wrote, via Cleveland.com. “It’s just that it’s not happening here and it might never.”

While the chatter surrounding a potential Beckham trade is getting louder, there are still some people who believe the Browns should keep the All-Pro wide receiver.

No, the Browns should not trade Odell Beckham Jr,” Brandon Little of Sports Illustrated said. “Next.”

Beckham still has two years remaining on his contract with the Browns. Any team interested in acquiring him would need to be comfortable with his $13.75 million base salary.

Do you think the Browns will consider trading Beckham before the deadline?

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.