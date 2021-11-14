The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Handwritten Letter To Browns Fans

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.’s reputation has been called into question over the years. However, on Saturday night OBJ exhibited nothing but class in a handwritten letter to Browns fans.

Two days after signing with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has sent a message to Cleveland Browns fans. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact it was handwritten, which is pretty rare from professional athletes.

In the note, Beckham mentioned how difficult a decision it was to leave Cleveland. He also thanked the Browns for welcoming him with open arms.

All-in-all, it was a pretty heartfelt note from OBJ.

“Believeland, so many emotions running through me as I move on to the next part of my journey,” the letter reads. “I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.”

The rest of the letter can be found below.

That’s about as classy as it gets.

Even Browns fans, who weren’t happy with how things ended between OBJ and the team, were pleased with the hand-written letter.

Well done, OBJ.

This should bring about some closure for Browns fans who expected more out of the former superstar.

Beckham, meanwhile, is expected to see the field when the Rams clash with the 49ers on Monday Night Football this week.

