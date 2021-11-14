Odell Beckham Jr.’s reputation has been called into question over the years. However, on Saturday night OBJ exhibited nothing but class in a handwritten letter to Browns fans.

Two days after signing with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has sent a message to Cleveland Browns fans. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact it was handwritten, which is pretty rare from professional athletes.

In the note, Beckham mentioned how difficult a decision it was to leave Cleveland. He also thanked the Browns for welcoming him with open arms.

All-in-all, it was a pretty heartfelt note from OBJ.

“Believeland, so many emotions running through me as I move on to the next part of my journey,” the letter reads. “I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.”

The rest of the letter can be found below.

That’s about as classy as it gets.

Even Browns fans, who weren’t happy with how things ended between OBJ and the team, were pleased with the hand-written letter.

I do not recant my previous statements, but I do applaud the classy #Believeland note. Well done and good luck @obj https://t.co/WU0FTHKNVH — Micah Derry (@MicahDerry) November 14, 2021

Classy move by OBJ, love it https://t.co/nN1iYmjHDu — James Koh (@JamesDKoh) November 14, 2021

Well done, OBJ.

This should bring about some closure for Browns fans who expected more out of the former superstar.

Beckham, meanwhile, is expected to see the field when the Rams clash with the 49ers on Monday Night Football this week.