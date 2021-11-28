NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a number of injuries. However, that won’t stop him from competing the rest of this season.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mayfield is one of several notable players dealing with injuries “expected” to play on Sunday.

This is a pretty significant development. The Cleveland Browns are trying to keep their season alive and must beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to do so.

Mayfield is reportedly going to tough it out for his team in a pivotal AFC North battle on Sunday afternoon.

Players expected to play Sunday include Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, James Robinson, Darius Slay, T.J. Watt, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bradley Chubb and Dre Greenlaw. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2021

Some Browns fans would have preferred Baker Mayfield to get some rest instead of toughing it out for his team.

“Why play Baker in a game we’re most likely gonna lose anyway. Take the loss with Keenum and give Baker the bye to get some rest ffs fella needs all the help he can get,” one fan said. Others think Baker Mayfield needs to take several weeks off. He’s at risk of damaging his career at this point.