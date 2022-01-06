NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Trade Speculation

The Spun

Earlier this week, Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot made headlines with a report from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cabot published a report suggesting tension is growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. In the report, Cabot even suggested Mayfield could seek a trade if the game plan isn’t changed for next season.

Mayifled himself took to Twitter and made it clear the report was inaccurate. Of course, fans couldn’t wait to weigh in on the juicy rumors as well.

“Even if Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield requests a trade, it would be Cleveland with all the leverage. Don’t see this being the route either side takes,” one person said.

“The Daniel Jones/Baker Mayfield trade is so close I can taste it,” said another fan.

Mayfield himself is calling BS on the report from Cabot. He suggested he’s not at odds with Kevin Stefanski and doesn’t plan to be anyone’s “puppet.”

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

It sounds like Mayfield doesn’t want out of Cleveland any time soon.

