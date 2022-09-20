NFL World Reacts To The Browns Fan Arrest News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Cleveland Browns fan has been arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam.

The incident occurred following the Browns' horrific 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, in which the team blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:55. The loss must have been too tough to take for one man, who took out his frustrations on Haslam.

Jeffrey Miller, 51, has been charged with assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct, according to the report from Cleveland police. Not surprisingly, he has been reportedly been banned from FirstEnergy Stadium for life.

As a result of Miller's actions, the Browns have found themselves on the butt end of social media jokes about the team finally caring about assault.

Coming off their brutal loss, the Browns will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

We're going to guess that Haslam will have a tighter security deal around him for that game, although hopefully no fans decide to follow in Miller's footsteps either.