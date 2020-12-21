NFL World Reacts To The Browns Winning 10 Games

The Cleveland Browns won their 10th game of the regular season on Sunday night.

Cleveland, coming off that heartbreaking Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, was in desperate need of a big win this week. The Browns played at the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Baker Mayfield and Co. delivered a strong performance.

The Browns beat the Giants, improving to 10-4 on the season. Cleveland is currently tied for the No. 4 seed in the AFC with Tennessee and Indianapolis.

The NFL world is impressed with the Browns this season. Winning 10 games is a tough thing to do in the NFL, no matter what schedule you play. And Cleveland has a chance to finish with either 11 or 12 wins, too.

“Congrats to the Browns. Particularly Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski. Not the end goal, but certainly a great step. I hope the long-suffering Cleveland fans enjoy this. You’ve earned it,” NFL writer Charles Robinson tweeted.

10 wins in an #NFL season is hard to do. Let alone in a pandemic season and in the AFC North. Congrats to the #Browns. Particularly Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski. Not the end goal, but certainly a great step. I hope the long-suffering Cleveland fans enjoy this. You've earned it. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 21, 2020

A lot of people deserve credit for the Browns’ success this year, including Baker Mayfield, who’s silencing a lot of doubters.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky noticed some differences with Baker this year.

“Last year watching Baker he always looked like he was searching. Didn’t have much of a clear thought process—what a difference a year makes. Dudes looks like he knows exactly what to do with his eyes/feet/ball…knows where to go and when,” he tweeted.

Last year watching Baker he always looked like he was searching. Didn’t have much of a clear thought process—what a difference a year makes. Dudes looks like he knows exactly what to do with his eyes/feet/ball…knows where to go and when#coachingmatters @Browns — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 21, 2020

The Browns will need Baker to deliver when it matters most, but he’s on the right track.

Cleveland will finish the season with games against the Jets and the Steelers.