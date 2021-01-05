NFL World Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ Situation

The Spun

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Sunday in New York.

The Cleveland Browns just can’t have nice things. On the heels of their first playoff berth since 2002, the team is dealing with a costly COVID-19 outbreak.

This morning, the Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistant coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID. All five are out for this Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns’ acting head coach this weekend, but right now, the team facility isn’t even open as Cleveland tries to get ready to take on its arch rival. This is a beyond brutal situation for a franchise that defines long-suffering.

Not surprisingly, most of the NFL media members chiming in on Cleveland’s misfortune just simply feel bad for the team and its fans.

The Browns did beat the Steelers in Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth, but that was with the Steelers resting several key starters and Stefanski and his staff all present and accounted for.

Cleveland has had some COVID-19 issues dating back a few weeks, and lost a Week 16 game to the lowly New York Jets when multiple players had to sit out due to positive tests and contact tracing.

Still, even considering all of that, today’s developments just seem like cruel and unusual punishment.


