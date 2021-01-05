NFL World Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ Situation

The Cleveland Browns just can’t have nice things. On the heels of their first playoff berth since 2002, the team is dealing with a costly COVID-19 outbreak.

This morning, the Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistant coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID. All five are out for this Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns’ acting head coach this weekend, but right now, the team facility isn’t even open as Cleveland tries to get ready to take on its arch rival. This is a beyond brutal situation for a franchise that defines long-suffering.

Not surprisingly, most of the NFL media members chiming in on Cleveland’s misfortune just simply feel bad for the team and its fans.

Feel for Browns fans. They finally make the playoffs and this happens. https://t.co/3pIgkRlPIu — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 5, 2021

The NFL's medical experts believe last week's #Browns COVID cases were all from community spread, not a facility outbreak. Genomic sequencing showed three different strains of virus, I'm told. No positive tests Sunday or Monday. But now, 5 positives today and facility is closed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2021

This is so brutally Browns. They don’t deserve this https://t.co/F1e4NnegOn — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 5, 2021

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is asymptomatic. He will coach virtually during week for #Steelers but must miss the game. TE coach Drew Petzing and DB coach Jeff Howard must sit. 1 of the 2 new players who tested positive is significant https://t.co/JY40WOWPsc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 5, 2021

Steelers potentially gonna have a season in which they eliminated one rival from division title contention with a game in which only half the team played, and eliminate another rival from the playoffs with a game o which only half the team played https://t.co/bRRYXuNF71 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 5, 2021

The #Browns make the playoffs and this happens. The world ain’t right sometimes. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2021

And we’re now up to PIT -5.5 Stefanski wasn’t just a motivator with great coordinators. He called the offensive plays for the Browns all season Won’t be surprised if this line gets to PIT -7 before kickoff https://t.co/nosD0d3kGJ — Matt McEwan (@SBD_Matt) January 5, 2021

Text from a #Browns player on news of HC Kevin Stefanski testing positive along with 2 other members of the coaching staff: “🥺😞.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 5, 2021

The Browns did beat the Steelers in Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth, but that was with the Steelers resting several key starters and Stefanski and his staff all present and accounted for.

Cleveland has had some COVID-19 issues dating back a few weeks, and lost a Week 16 game to the lowly New York Jets when multiple players had to sit out due to positive tests and contact tracing.

Still, even considering all of that, today’s developments just seem like cruel and unusual punishment.