NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline.

However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown.

Cleveland reportedly wanted a fourth-round pick for Hunt, but apparently no team was able to meet that asking price.

"Love it! Trading him for anything less would’ve been stupid," one Browns fan said.

"I would’ve pulled the trigger but I’m honestly pleased with our team going forward," an Eagles supporter tweeted.

"Come on now Howie," said another Eagles fan who clearly feels differently and thinks GM Howie Roseman should have ponied up for Hunt.

"How does Buffalo not send a 4 and private jet to Cleveland?" asked fantasy football writer Chris Vaccaro. The Bills did make a running back swap, sending Zack Moss to Indianapolis in a deal for Nyheim Hines.

"Kareem Hunt is well worth a 4th-round pick IMO. But [Jeff] Wilson fits the Dolphins scheme so I won’t complain," said a Phin Phinatic contributor.

Hunt's numbers through eight games this season have taken a slight dip compared to his stats last year, when he was only able to play in eight contests due to injuries.

The veteran ballcarrier is the clear No. 2 back in Cleveland behind Nick Chubb, but the Browns apparently think he will have enough of a role moving forward that they weren't willing to trade him today at a discounted price.