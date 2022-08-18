NFL World Reacts To Thursday Deshaun Watson Report

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Deshaun Watson saga is about to come to an end.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that a decision on Watson is expected to be announced this Thursday.

The NFL and NFLPA have been discussing a settlement for Watson's situation. If the two sides can't negotiate one, appeals officer Peter Harvey can issue a final ruling on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Watson was initially suspended six games by Sue L. Robinson. The expectation is that Watson will receive a much heavier punishment from the league.

After Florio shared this news on Twitter, fans around the country shared their predictions for Watson's suspension.

Florio suggested that a 12-game suspension and fine of less than $5 million might be the final ruling for Watson.

According to the Associated Press, Watson was originally willing to accept an eight-game suspension. The NFL, meanwhile, has been pushing for a full-season suspension.

"Because we’ve seen the evidence. She was very clear about the evidence," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, via Mark Maske. "She reinforced the evidence that there [were] multiple violations here and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior."

Jacoby Brissett is on track to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns during Watson's absence.