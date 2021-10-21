The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Baker Mayfield News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After being ruled out of tonight’s game against the Denver Broncos with a torn labrum, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is on borrowed time before the inevitable surgery. But the latest report indicates that Baker is going to try and play through the injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that surgery is expected after the season, not during it. Per the report, the belief is that Baker can play through the injury this season – but at a risk of incurring more damage along the way.

The Browns entered the 2021 season as Super Bowl contenders, but at 3-3 they’re going to have a tough time getting there. Not having Baker Mayfield to lead them will make that Super Bowl dream nigh impossible to achieve.

Needless to say, the wider NFL world is a bit mixed on this news. Some believe that Baker’s determination to play through injury is a testament to his toughness. Others feel that it’s a foolish move that will only hurt Baker and the Browns even more.

The Browns are currently 3-3 but riding with veteran Case Keenum against the Browns tonight. Reports are that Baker should be good to go in Week 8 after having a few days to recover.

But if Baker isn’t good to go, then the Browns are going to have some very tough decisions to make. Will they roll with Case Keenum all the way to December, or will they scramble to trade for a veteran?

Lest we forget, Deshaun Watson is out there and available for a trade…

The Browns-Broncos game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and NFL Network.

