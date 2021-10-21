NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Baker Mayfield News

After being ruled out of tonight’s game against the Denver Broncos with a torn labrum, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is on borrowed time before the inevitable surgery. But the latest report indicates that Baker is going to try and play through the injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that surgery is expected after the season, not during it. Per the report, the belief is that Baker can play through the injury this season – but at a risk of incurring more damage along the way.

The Browns entered the 2021 season as Super Bowl contenders, but at 3-3 they’re going to have a tough time getting there. Not having Baker Mayfield to lead them will make that Super Bowl dream nigh impossible to achieve.

Needless to say, the wider NFL world is a bit mixed on this news. Some believe that Baker’s determination to play through injury is a testament to his toughness. Others feel that it’s a foolish move that will only hurt Baker and the Browns even more.

Decision to be made 👀👀 https://t.co/NCFgQzeiku — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) October 21, 2021

Can't question @bakermayfield 's heart. Props to him for planning to play through the pain. Not just one game, but several games. Would be crazy if he finishes the season. Wonder if Baker coming up on a Contract year has anything to do with this. https://t.co/vqTgUxsRP2 — Brennan Cate (@NFLBrennan) October 21, 2021

Huh? So why even put your franchise qb at more risk😕? https://t.co/v08Bk9G4d9 — 👓Aden™ (@AdenChiz) October 21, 2021

He would hurt his team by continuing to play https://t.co/dlUNwr9OVx — ty (@every_wins) October 21, 2021

The Browns are currently 3-3 but riding with veteran Case Keenum against the Browns tonight. Reports are that Baker should be good to go in Week 8 after having a few days to recover.

But if Baker isn’t good to go, then the Browns are going to have some very tough decisions to make. Will they roll with Case Keenum all the way to December, or will they scramble to trade for a veteran?

Lest we forget, Deshaun Watson is out there and available for a trade…

The Browns-Broncos game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and NFL Network.