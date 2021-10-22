NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Concerning Baker Mayfield News

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns officially announced starting quarterback Baker Mayfield wouldn’t be playing against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield re-injured his non-throwing shoulder during last weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. With Mayfield officially out, veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over as the starting quarterback tonight.

It’s a tough break for Mayfield, who is in the middle of a contract year. Unfortunately, the news isn’t getting any better for Baker. Shortly before Cleveland’s game against Denver kicked off, NFL insider Jay Glazer shared some bad news.

“Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week,” Glazer wrote in a report on Twitter. “Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing.”

Once fans learned just how bad Baker’s injury is, they couldn’t quite believe he was a functioning NFL quarterback during the injury.

It’s obviously a major blow to the Browns if Baker isn’t able to suit up for the next few weeks. The silver lining for the team, though, is that they paid veteran quarterback Case Keenum for this exact reason.

Keenum has valuable experience as a starter in the NFL and that should come in handy as the Browns could conceivably be without Mayfield for a while.