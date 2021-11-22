The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.

Mayfield reportedly played through that game with a number of injuries that caused him some pain. He certainly didn’t play like himself, going 14 of 29 for 176 yards and one touchdown in the 13-10 win.

But his behavior afterwards has some fans feeling bad for him. Others are taking the opportunity to essentially point and laugh at him for not demonstrating leadership or throw accurate balls:

The Cleveland Browns are currently 6-5 on the season, one game behind the rival Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead. Cleveland and Baltimore will square off for the first time this season in Week 12.

The following week, the Browns will have their bye. Then they play the Ravens again in Week 14.

Their next two games will be tough as the Baltimore Ravens have a seemingly limitless supply of good fortune this year. Getting into their Week 13 bye without any more big injuries will be critical.

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Browns to a tie in the AFC North heading into their bye? Or will his injuries push the Browns to a two-game deficit?

