NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.

Mayfield reportedly played through that game with a number of injuries that caused him some pain. He certainly didn’t play like himself, going 14 of 29 for 176 yards and one touchdown in the 13-10 win.

But his behavior afterwards has some fans feeling bad for him. Others are taking the opportunity to essentially point and laugh at him for not demonstrating leadership or throw accurate balls:

You know, he’s probably upset because he’s hurt. Being injured is as much mental as it is physical. He didn’t play like he wanted to, he took some hits. Missed a lot of throws. He can brood. The audacity of these fans is crazy. https://t.co/agpyH4rnmc — DeedniT2🧬 (@JaxsonT2) November 21, 2021

It was all OBJ's fault though 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/xDVtZpLnh3 — Ryan Ginn (@rmginn) November 21, 2021

No need to talk about it. Not his best for many reasons… Not worried about 6 he’ll be just fine. Also good luck with that paywall lmao #yeahright https://t.co/jmofBxTcqh — Dan Bam (@danbambooom) November 21, 2021

So many things I can say about the but all I say is you can’t be a leader and a franchise QB and do things like this. https://t.co/tFjv41j7tV — Kyle (@k_scarinzi) November 21, 2021

So he pouted because he got booed by his own fans? Don't miss wide open receivers multiple times and that would happen. If Chubb didn't play today, browns lose this game https://t.co/gPo8FBak2K — Justin Castle (@JCastle29) November 21, 2021

The Cleveland Browns are currently 6-5 on the season, one game behind the rival Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead. Cleveland and Baltimore will square off for the first time this season in Week 12.

The following week, the Browns will have their bye. Then they play the Ravens again in Week 14.

Their next two games will be tough as the Baltimore Ravens have a seemingly limitless supply of good fortune this year. Getting into their Week 13 bye without any more big injuries will be critical.

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Browns to a tie in the AFC North heading into their bye? Or will his injuries push the Browns to a two-game deficit?