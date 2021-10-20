NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the team will have a new starting quarterback after Baker Mayfield was ruled out.

Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out, veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over as the starting quarterback.

One fan thinks the Browns made the right decision in protecting Baker from taking more punishment on a short week.

“Good for [Kevin] Stefanski and [Andrew] Berry. This is what having adults in the room looks like,” the fan said.

Veteran media personality Trey Wingo lamented all of the injuries Cleveland has suffered leading up to Thursday’s game.

“Man Cleveland is beat up heading into a Case Keenum revenge game,” Wingo said on Twitter.

Another reporter highlighted just how many injuries the Browns are dealing with on the offensive side of the ball. Mayfield, as well as the team’s two top running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will be out.

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a separated shoulder earlier this season. During last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield re-injured his shoulder, putting his status in doubt.

Earlier this week, Mayfield said he wanted to play. “It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s just how it is. It’s pain tolerance and wanting to be out there for my guys,” he added, per ESPN.

The Browns and Broncos kick off at 8:2o p.m. ET.