NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s 2021 campaign ended on a sour note as accumulated injuries kept him from finishing the season. But today he took a big step towards preparing for 2022.

On Wednesday, Mayfield announced that he underwent surgery on his torn labrum. Taking to Twitter with a video of him wearing a sling on his left arm, Mayfield said that it was a successful operation and that he looks forward to the recovery road.

“Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless,” Mayfield wrote.

Browns fans are understandably over the moon that their quarterback is on the mend. Many have taken to Twitter to wish Mayfield luck in his recovery:

Prayers up Bake. The road to a Super Bowl starts today. Can’t wait for you to get healthy. LETS GO BAKE! https://t.co/8lup0ZKTKj — Will Homan (@willhoman24) January 19, 2022

My QB1. 2022 gonna be a year not to be forgotten https://t.co/QjSgZB3sln — Irish #d4l (@Browns_IRL) January 19, 2022

Glad you had a successful surgery, keep your head up, you got this https://t.co/wZN1e0NC06 — 🐧 (@thisdamnbirdapp) January 19, 2022

I tore the labrum in my non-throwing shoulder sophomore year and had the same surgery. Returned Junior year to lead my intramural flag football team to the semi-finals. Just wanted to share my story to tell Browns fans that it can be done! https://t.co/PCNlH7Y5Mc — justin buchman (@j_buch18) January 19, 2022

2021 was far from Baker Mayfield’s best year, though his insistence on playing through injuries like his torn labrum may have contributed.

In 14 games, Mayfield went 6-8, completing 60.5-percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and a career-low 17 touchdowns. He was also sacked a career-high 43 times.

Things might get dicey between Mayfield and the Browns in the weeks to come too. Mayfield is up for a contract extension and talks have been quiet for months.

It’s going to be a very long road back to Cleveland for Baker Mayfield. But that road starts in earnest today.