NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

The pressures of playing professional sports have weighed heavily on many athletes over the years – with social media adding fuel to the fire.

Add Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to a growing list of athletes who decided the best course of action was to take a break from social media altogether. Mayfield announced he’s leaving social media “for the foreseeable future” to focus on himself and his family.

“Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future. Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right,” Mayfield said late Tuesday night.

Fans thought this was the right decision for Baker.

“Good. Way too much negativity on here and he needs to focus on rehab and getting ready for next season,” one fan said.

Good. Way too much negativity on here & he needs to focus on rehab & getting ready for next season. https://t.co/1qeccpIBGj — Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) January 26, 2022

One NFL analyst is jealous that Mayfield can turn off his social media.

“There are a lot of things baker mayfield can do that I wish I could do and this is another one of them,” he said.

there are a lot of things baker mayfield can do that I wish I could do and this is another one of them https://t.co/Pt7R0aZdZw — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) January 26, 2022

Not everyone was as cordial, though.

“Hire a QB guru during the spare time,” one fan said.

hire a QB guru during the spare time https://t.co/ix7DjpIJCY — dennis (@noribsnorice_) January 26, 2022

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why Mayfield is deciding to leave social media in the first place.

Browns fans were elated with him and the team during the 2020 season. However, the team’s struggles in 2021 had the fans acting completely differently.

Can they bounce back in 2022?