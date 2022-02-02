NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Hue Jackson News

Last night, former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson accused the organization of offering him money to lose games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Jackson’s allegations occurred after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday, alleging racist hiring practices. In part of the suit, Flores claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he would pay him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 campaign.

Jackson tweeted Tuesday night that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy we kept losing” and that he was offered “a good number” for each defeat. The director of Jackson’s foundation also charged Browns’ executives Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Andrew Berry with receiving bonuses for losing games.

Not surprisingly, Jackson’s comments have elicited plenty of reaction. It seems that there are some in the NFL world who want to completely dismiss him out of hand, but others believe his words have some validity.

To laugh at and immediately dismiss this because it’s Hue Jackson is part of the problem. https://t.co/pFVprkPIrY — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) February 2, 2022

Former 2x NFL head coach Hue Jackson https://t.co/e7xSRSYLJl — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 2, 2022

Hue is ready to talk 👀 https://t.co/p2zaWbihrO — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 2, 2022

Hue Jackson was 3-36-1 as #Browns Head Coach. These recently surfaced allegations by Brian Flores give Hue a convenient time to rationalize his incompetence was due to Ownership maleficence. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 2, 2022

congrats to Hue Jackson on being richer than Bezos https://t.co/Kg3pvKUbYp — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 2, 2022

Considering we've got Hue Jackson on record saying he has proof…. https://t.co/bn6Yc5K1a9 — 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) February 2, 2022

Hue didn’t get incentives to lose. If he did and kept it quiet all this time, knowing he was done in the NFL, that’s on Hue. He is trying to put his name on this as a martyr and its so on brand for Hue Jackson, it makes me laugh. Hue lost games because of coaching. #Browns — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) February 2, 2022

Hue Jackson was the one that decide to cut Josh McCown, suggested he should be a coach, cut RGIII and decided that he, Hue Jackson, was all the mentorship DeShone Kizer needed as a rookie QB. When Kizer struggled, Hue threw him under the bus. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) February 2, 2022

This is a BIG development. If Hue Jackson has receipts and joins the suit…buckle up!#BrianFlores https://t.co/nQyLxIiDMK — Drew Davenport (@DrewFBGAuctions) February 2, 2022

Of course, the biggest thing to watch now is if Jackson gets involved and joins Flores’ class action lawsuit.

That will indicate how serious he is about these allegations against the Browns.