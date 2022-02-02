NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Hue Jackson News

The Spun

Last night, former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson accused the organization of offering him money to lose games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Jackson’s allegations occurred after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday, alleging racist hiring practices. In part of the suit, Flores claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he would pay him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 campaign.

Jackson tweeted Tuesday night that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy we kept losing” and that he was offered “a good number” for each defeat. The director of Jackson’s foundation also charged Browns’ executives Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Andrew Berry with receiving bonuses for losing games.

Not surprisingly, Jackson’s comments have elicited plenty of reaction. It seems that there are some in the NFL world who want to completely dismiss him out of hand, but others believe his words have some validity.

Of course, the biggest thing to watch now is if Jackson gets involved and joins Flores’ class action lawsuit.

That will indicate how serious he is about these allegations against the Browns.

