NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kareem Hunt News

Kareem Hunt running the ball.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns could be at full strength this Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, the team designated running back Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve.

Hunt isn’t the only key contributor for the Browns returning this season. Right tackle Jack Conklin has also been designated to return from injured reserve.

It’s not surprising to hear that Hunt is inching closer to his return. He recently told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that he wants to see what happens in practice this week leading up to that ginormous matchup.

“We’ll see how practice goes, and I’ll make sure I’m feeling great and be able to go out there and give it my all,’’ Hunt said.

Though there’s no guarantee Hunt will be active this Sunday night, Browns fans can’t hold in their excitement any longer.

Before he suffered a calf injury in Week 6, Hunt was having an excellent season. He had 361 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the team’s first six games.

When Hunt is healthy, the Browns have arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL. Nick Chub has held down the fort during Hunt’s absence, but the offense is at its best when both players are available.

The Browns will release Hunt’s official status for Week 12 on Friday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.