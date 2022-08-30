NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers square off next Sunday, Baker Mayfield will be highly motivated to defeat his former team.

During an appearance on the "Around the NFL" podcast, Cynthia Frelund revealed what Mayfield told her following the Panthers' preseason finale.

“I was like, ‘Kick some butt.’ I didn’t say that word. Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives. ... He’s like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up,'" Frelund said.

Dan Hanzus then asked Frelund, “’I’m gonna f--- them up.’ Is that what his quote was?”

Frelund confirmed that's what Mayfield told her.

For the most part, NFL fans like that Mayfield is fired up for a potential revenge game against the Browns.

"I'm 100% for the trash talk," a fan said. "I'm excited for that game."

"This confidence and against the world attitude is exactly why he was perfect for Cleveland and exactly why many of us will continue to root for him," a Browns fan tweeted.

"Inject this into my veins," another fan wrote.

Mayfield has made it known that he wasn't fond of the way things ended in Cleveland.

Well, Mayfield will have a chance to prove that Cleveland made a mistake when the Browns and Panthers face off in Week 1.

Kickoff for the Browns-Panthers game is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.