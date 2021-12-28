NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Tuesday

Baker Mayfield had an abysmal performance on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, tossing four interceptions in a heartbreaking loss. Despite that result, Mayfield isn’t giving up hope on the 2021 season.

On Tuesday morning, Mayfield posted a positive message on social media regarding the final two weeks of the regular season.

“Bounce back,” Mayfield wrote. “Far from finished.”

There are plenty of Browns fans who still believe in Mayfield. On the flip side, there’s a solid portion who are out on him.

I still believe in 6! https://t.co/oJSLtZjVje — Joey Romito (@J_Romito24) December 28, 2021

Ight Bake lets get into the playoffs, prove me and everyone wrong and let’s win a SB https://t.co/HOh3tJT4B3 — Christian (@_DangerousScott) December 28, 2021

First team all instagram https://t.co/q4sol8Qhgd — Matt Daprile (@mdap17) December 28, 2021

Too much talking, not enough production https://t.co/mBmh7gakty — King Casual Browns Fan (@LDB1485) December 28, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t giving up on his quarterback. He expects Mayfield to bounce back this weekend with a strong performance.

“Baker told you guys, I’m sure the other night, he didn’t play up to his standard. And we expect him to play at a high level,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I think confidence-wise, with the quarterback position, you get too much credit, you get too much blame. And that’s just how it is. And he’ll bounce back and I think he’ll be better for it.”

The Browns will finish the regular season with games against the Steelers and Bengals