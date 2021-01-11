The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Insane Steelers vs. Browns Start

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers participates in warmups prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Wild Card game could not have started in crazier fashion. Surprisingly, the Browns were not on the losing end of that crazy start.

Cleveland is already leading Pittsburgh, 7-0, with less than 30 seconds gone in the first quarter of this Wild Card game.

Pittsburgh got the ball first and Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey immediately snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head. The ball bounced toward the end zone and was eventually recovered by the Browns for a touchdown.

Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 0. Just like that.

The NFL world is pretty stunned by the crazy start.

It’s been a crazy week for the Browns, who are without their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

So, it’s fitting that their first playoff game in more than a decade would start in crazy fashion, too. Thankfully for the Browns, though, they are on the positive end of that craziness.

Cleveland leads Pittsburgh, 7-0, with just under 11 minutes to play in the first quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.

The winner of this game will move on to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs next weekend.


