NFL World Reacts To Insane Steelers vs. Browns Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Wild Card game could not have started in crazier fashion. Surprisingly, the Browns were not on the losing end of that crazy start.

Cleveland is already leading Pittsburgh, 7-0, with less than 30 seconds gone in the first quarter of this Wild Card game.

Pittsburgh got the ball first and Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey immediately snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head. The ball bounced toward the end zone and was eventually recovered by the Browns for a touchdown.

Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 0. Just like that.

The NFL world is pretty stunned by the crazy start.

😳😳😳Let’s go Browns!!!!!! — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) January 11, 2021

Hahhahahhahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahjahaha — Jacoby (@djacoby) January 11, 2021

WHAT — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 11, 2021

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers,once again, completely prepared in a playoff game 😂😂😂 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 11, 2021

Browns already have more points than the Bears got — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 11, 2021

It’s been a crazy week for the Browns, who are without their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

So, it’s fitting that their first playoff game in more than a decade would start in crazy fashion, too. Thankfully for the Browns, though, they are on the positive end of that craziness.

Cleveland leads Pittsburgh, 7-0, with just under 11 minutes to play in the first quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.

The winner of this game will move on to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs next weekend.