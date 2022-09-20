Nick Chubb Admits Mistake During Crushing Browns Loss

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nick Chubb has admitted what many Browns fans have been screaming about since Sunday. He shouldn't have scored with less than two minutes remaining in the team's shocking 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.

Chubb's touchdown with 1:55 left put the Browns ahead 30-17, but Cade York missed the extra point, and the Jets responded with two touchdowns to pull out an improbable win.

Had Chubb gone to the ground instead of scoring, the Browns would have been able to run out the clock on a 24-17 victory. The star running back admitted his error on Tuesday.

“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly looking back at it,” Chubb said, via Browns Zone's Scott Petrak. “It cost us the game.

“A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing. But collectively as a unit, as a team we could have all done things different, but it’s only a problem because we didn’t win. So I probably should have went down.”

Chubb is correct that hitting the deck would have been the smarter play, but he's also right that the Browns managed to do everything else wrong after he scored.

Not only did York blow the PAT, Cleveland's secondary blew a coverage leading to a 66-yard Corey Davis touchdown, and then the Browns' kickoff unit botched the onside kick recovery.

Joe Flacco capped off the epic comeback with a touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson in the final seconds.