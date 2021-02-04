Nick Chubb Has A Message For Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Few things in life are more guaranteed than a college football or NFL running back having massive legs.

A strong lower half is a must for the position, but which running back has the strongest legs? Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is taking himself against pretty much anyone else in the league.

When asked who would be able to squat the most weight, Chubb sided with himself over New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley – who has notoriously massive legs.

“It’d be me. Don’t let his legs shots fool you,” Chubb said.

We’ve seen Saquon do from freakishly athletic things – like jumping out of a pool.

Barkley is a special kind of athlete and made an immediate impact for the Giants as a rookie. He led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2018, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

Barkley followed that up with a strong sophomore campaign. In 2019 he rushed for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while adding another 59 receptions for 438 yards.

He suffered a torn ACL early in the 2020 season and missed the majority of the season.

As for Nick Chubb, he’s become one of the best running backs in the league. In his three seasons, he’s never averaged few than five yards per carry.

We’d love to see Chubb and Barkley face off against each other in the squat rack.