Nick Chubb Has Honest Admission About The 2019 Browns Team

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 NFL season with a lot of hype. The AFC North team made the blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and were primed to make a run at the playoffs.

Then, the season began.

Cleveland was blown out by Tennessee, 43-13, in Week 1, and the Browns didn’t get much better moving forward.

The Browns finished the season at 6-10. It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Northeast Ohio franchise.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb discussed the 2019 season during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show this week. He shared an honest admission about last year’s team.

“I said it before, I think we thought we were a lot better than we were,” Chubb said, per ProFootballTalk. “We thought it was going to just happen for us, we didn’t actually put the work in. We got this guy, and this guy, you know we’re straight, so we don’t need to actually work, it’s going to happen for us….Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work. I think that’s exactly what it was with us. We had all the talent in the world, but didn’t put the work into it.”

Chubb himself had a good season, rushing for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns. The rest of the Browns need to follow his lead in 2020.