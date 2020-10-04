Injury Update For Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Cowboys

We didn’t need 45 minutes of Week 4 NFL football for the injuries to start mounting. Mike Evans and Austin Ekeler went down just a few minutes ago, and now Cleveland Browns star RB Nick Chubb is hurt too.

Before the end of the first quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys, Chubb got rolled up on during a play. He had to leave the game but managed to leave on his own power.

Prior to his injury, Chubb had six carries for 43 yards. Running back Kareem Hunt has since taken over. Hunt is coming in fresh off an injury of his own.

But losing Chubb for any length of time will definitely be felt by the Browns offense. He’s the team’s leading offensive weapon, boasting four 292 yards, four rushing touchdowns and 309 yards from scrimmage.

Whatever the injury is, Nick Chubb is definitely in a lot of pain. Man, that really sucks to see. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 4, 2020

In his third year with the Browns, the former second-round pick out of Georgia has yet to miss a game.

Last year he made the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns – starting all 16 games too.

The Browns have officially announced that Chubb is “questionable” to return with a knee injury.

Pam Oliver reports it’s a knee injury for Nick Chubb. His return is questionable — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 4, 2020

Injuries have been far more high-profile this year than in many previous ones, and nobody can figure out why. Some have blamed field conditions at various stadiums while others have attributed it to a lack of offseason preparation due to COVID-19.

Whatever the case may be, it’s leading to a lot of bad injuries and some pretty bad football to boot.

The Browns and Cowboys are playing on FOX. The game is tied 14-14 with 13:07 left in the second quarter.