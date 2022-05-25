Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Some Cleveland Browns players may not have been big fans of Baker Mayfield, but it seems Nick Chubb certainly was.

At Browns OTAs today, Chubb was asked about Mayfield, who remains a member of the Browns but is not attending workouts as he waits to see where he'll be traded or when the team will release him.

Chubb made it clear that even though Mayfield is no longer the Browns' quarterback, he's still in his corner.

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends," Chubb said. "He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

Mayfield and Chubb were both members of the Browns' 2018 draft class. Together, they helped the team snap a lengthy postseason drought and win a playoff game in 2020.

While Mayfield's time in Cleveland is running out, Chubb isn't going anywhere. The three-time Pro Bowler is signed through the 2024 season.

He'll be taking handoffs from Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett in 2022.