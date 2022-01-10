Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

The 2022 offseason could be a rough one between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield. But Browns running back Nick Chubb has made his thoughts on his quarterback very clear.

Speaking to the media, Chubb stood up for Mayfield amid intense criticism of the former No. 1 overall pick. He praised Mayfield for continuing to fight and never quitting despite needing surgery.

“He kept fighting, he had every reason to quit, he could’ve had surgery in Week 2. He fought for us every day,” Chubb said.

Mayfield finished the 2021 NFL season with career-lows in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QBR. He was sacked a career-high 43 times in just 14 games.

Nick Chubb on Baker: "He kept fighting. … He had every reason to quit. … He could’ve had surgery in Week 2. … He fought for us every day.” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 10, 2022

Baker Mayfield went 6-8 as a starter and the Browns wound up finishing 8-9. They missed the playoffs after their magical 2020 season that saw them end their 17-year playoff drought and decades-long playoff win drought.

But Mayfield’s struggles in the 2021 season couldn’t have come at a worse time. He’s heading into the final year of his contract and extension talks have been few and far between.

Mayfield has clearly lost a lot of support from the fans and local media. But it’s clear that his teammates still support him for his toughness and hard work.

Whether or not that’s enough to get the Browns to give their fourth-year quarterback a long-term extension remains to be seen.

Will Baker Mayfield get a long-term extension this offseason?