Report: Nick Chubb Missed Browns Practice Friday

The Cleveland Browns may have to enter this Sunday’s battle against the Arizona Cardinals without star running back Nick Chubb.

For the third day in a row, Chubb was not spotted on the practice field. It’s been reported that he’s dealing with a calf injury.

Chubb was dominant in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown. He already has over 500 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

The only really positive news regarding Chubb right now is that Cleveland hasn’t ruled him out yet. His status for this Sunday’s game against Arizona will be released later today.

If Nick Chubb can’t suit up against the Cardinals, the majority of the carries will go to Kareem Hunt. It’s no secret that he has the skills to be a No. 1 running back.

Through the first five games of the 2021 season, Hunt has 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he has 17 receptions for 149 receiving yards.

After falling short to the Chargers in a shootout last weekend, the Browns would like to get back in the win column this Sunday. It’ll be much more difficult to defeat the Cardinals if Chubb is unable to play, though.

Hopefully, this calf injury doesn’t become a long-term issue for Chubb this season.

