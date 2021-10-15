Browns Announce Nick Chubb’s Status For Sunday’s Game

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has missed every practice session this week due to a calf injury, casting serious doubt over his availability for Week 6. Unfortunately, the latest update on Chubb is not encouraging at all.

The Browns have officially ruled out Chubb for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This is a huge blow to their offense, as Chubb already has over 500 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

Last Sunday, Chubb was sensational against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished that game with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.

With Nick Chubb officially out for this Sunday’s game, the Browns will need to rely on Kareem Hunt to carry their ground game.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb (calf) has been listed as OUT for Sunday’s game against Arizona. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 15, 2021

Luckily for the Browns’ offense, Hunt is capable of putting together an elite performance on any given Sunday. Through the first five games of the 2021 season, Hunt has 295 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Since the Browns won’t be able to rely on their dynamic duo at running back this weekend, head coach Kevin Stefanski may have to utilize his passing game more than he usually does. Baker Mayfield looked sharp last Sunday, throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He may need to have similar performance this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Browns-Cardinals game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

[Jake Trotter]