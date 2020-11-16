Nick Chubb Shares What Baker Mayfield Told Him Before Long Run

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb upset a whole lot of fantasy football players when he took a long run in the waning moments against the Houston Texans down to the 1-yard line instead of scoring.

But by Chubb’s account, the “blame” lies with QB Baker Mayfield. Speaking to ProFootballTalk after their 10-7 win over Houston, Chubb explained that Mayfield asked him not to score if he broke free.

“It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker to if we get a first down or anything, let’s just end the game and not score,” Chubb said. “There an opportunity for me to do that and that’s what I did.”

As upset as some fantasy football players might have been by the move, Chubb was right there with them. He called it “tough” to be in that situation, but made it clear that he’s “a team player.”

“It was tough,” Chubb said. “But I’m a team player. I decided to just win the game and not worry about stats and get the win and go home.”

Nick Chubb ripped off a 59-yard run and stopped at the 1-yard line 😲 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/IK5Pbpyyi1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2020

It was a good win to be sure. With their win over the Texans, the Browns move to 6-3 – right in the thick of playoff contending teams.

Nick Chubb has played a big role in Cleveland getting to where they are. He had a season-high 126 rushing yards in today’s win, his third 100-yard game of the year in only five appearances.

The Browns will be relying on Chubb as well as Mayfield to get them over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

With his team-first attitude, he should be able to lead them there.