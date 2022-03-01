Nick Chubb Workout Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made it clear in a recent lifting video that he’s not taking it easy on himself thus far this offseason.

In a clip posted to his Instagram story on Monday, Chubb can be seen squatting 495 pounds for several reps. The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t appear to be under much duress either while doing it.

Chubb is already well-known for his strength and being a freak athlete, but this new video has gotten him even more attention.

The best athletes on the planet play in the NFL, and it’s not close. https://t.co/JSHc4fsHpA — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) March 1, 2022

My knees felt every lift https://t.co/2Qmfdt3FBh — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 1, 2022

Insane considering he prolly only back squats heavy 10 weeks out of the year https://t.co/EbgkSz3z39 — TEEJ (@jackson1375) March 1, 2022

The bar is struggling more than Chubb https://t.co/nS8Nb487EM — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 1, 2022

I’m bias, but this is why I feel like football players are the most freakish athletes on earth. Size/strength/power/speed/reactivity https://t.co/30jKBYBolv — John Davis, CSCS, Pn1, OPEX (@Mr_davisj) March 1, 2022

seeing this on the rack next to you and deciding it wasn’t meant to be leg day https://t.co/S4HOrf1l3k — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) March 1, 2022

Being NFL Strong is different https://t.co/rAYnogZnH3 — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 1, 2022

I can’t even imagine putting that on my back right now lol https://t.co/mL5vRrd7vp — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 1, 2022

When you have current and former NFL players impressed, you know you’re putting in work in the gym.

Chubb is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He’s now posted three 1,000-yard campaigns in a row and narrowly missed the mark as a rookie when he rushed for 996 yards.

By the looks of things, the 2018 second-round pick is making sure his body is in shape to handle another heavy workload in 2022.