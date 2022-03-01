Nick Chubb Workout Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made it clear in a recent lifting video that he’s not taking it easy on himself thus far this offseason.
In a clip posted to his Instagram story on Monday, Chubb can be seen squatting 495 pounds for several reps. The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t appear to be under much duress either while doing it.
Chubb is already well-known for his strength and being a freak athlete, but this new video has gotten him even more attention.
The best athletes on the planet play in the NFL, and it’s not close. https://t.co/JSHc4fsHpA
— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) March 1, 2022
My knees felt every lift https://t.co/2Qmfdt3FBh
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 1, 2022
Insane considering he prolly only back squats heavy 10 weeks out of the year https://t.co/EbgkSz3z39
— TEEJ (@jackson1375) March 1, 2022
https://t.co/Z2CnaKUyQr pic.twitter.com/b20EQAnacj
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) March 1, 2022
The bar is struggling more than Chubb https://t.co/nS8Nb487EM
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 1, 2022
I’m bias, but this is why I feel like football players are the most freakish athletes on earth.
Size/strength/power/speed/reactivity https://t.co/30jKBYBolv
— John Davis, CSCS, Pn1, OPEX (@Mr_davisj) March 1, 2022
seeing this on the rack next to you and deciding it wasn’t meant to be leg day https://t.co/S4HOrf1l3k
— Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) March 1, 2022
Being NFL Strong is different https://t.co/rAYnogZnH3
— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 1, 2022
I can’t even imagine putting that on my back right now lol https://t.co/mL5vRrd7vp
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 1, 2022
When you have current and former NFL players impressed, you know you’re putting in work in the gym.
Chubb is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He’s now posted three 1,000-yard campaigns in a row and narrowly missed the mark as a rookie when he rushed for 996 yards.
By the looks of things, the 2018 second-round pick is making sure his body is in shape to handle another heavy workload in 2022.