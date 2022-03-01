The Spun

Nick Chubb Workout Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Nick Chubb runs for the Browns.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made it clear in a recent lifting video that he’s not taking it easy on himself thus far this offseason.

In a clip posted to his Instagram story on Monday, Chubb can be seen squatting 495 pounds for several reps. The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t appear to be under much duress either while doing it.

Chubb is already well-known for his strength and being a freak athlete, but this new video has gotten him even more attention.

When you have current and former NFL players impressed, you know you’re putting in work in the gym.

Chubb is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He’s now posted three 1,000-yard campaigns in a row and narrowly missed the mark as a rookie when he rushed for 996 yards.

By the looks of things, the 2018 second-round pick is making sure his body is in shape to handle another heavy workload in 2022.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.