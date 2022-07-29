No Decision Reportedly Coming Friday Regarding Possible Deshaun Watson Suspension

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It feels like NFL fans around the country are waiting to see how the league will discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Well, it turns out they'll have to wait a bit longer.

According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, a decision on Watson won't be made this week.

Retired judge Sue L. Robinson has already finished Watson's disciplinary hearing. And yet, this waiting game will linger for another week.

Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. All but four of those lawsuits have been settled.

While the Browns wait for a decision on Watson, they're allowing their star quarterback to practice with the first-team offense.

If Watson gets suspended by the NFL, Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Browns.

“With Deshaun, I know there is that uncertainty, like we talked about [Wednesday], but we can only control what we can control,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Associated Press. “I think that is what he has done a very nice job of. So much of that in football is there is a lot of volume to what we are doing right now when it comes to football, so there are a lot of meetings, there is a lot of install and there is a lot of workout, walkthrough and practice. He has really thrown himself into that.”

Perhaps the NFL will announce a decision on Watson next week.