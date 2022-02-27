Report: Not A ‘Foregone Conclusion’ Baker Mayfield Is Browns’ QB In 2022

Baker Mayfield is under contract for the 2022 season, but that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns will just hand him the starting job.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, it’s not a “foregone conclusion” that Mayfield will be the Browns’ starting quarterback. They could potentially trade for a proven veteran.

“People close to the situation tell me it’s by no means a forgone conclusion that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next season,” Pauline wrote, via Pro Football Network. “Among many things, Mayfield struggled with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which he had surgically repaired just a few weeks ago.”

Pauline added that Cleveland won’t consider replacing Mayfield with a rookie quarterback. That’s because the franchise believes it’s built to win now.

In 15 games this past season, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was dealing with a shoulder injury that required surgery in the offseason.

The Browns’ front office and coaching staff have expressed confidence in Mayfield, but they could move on from the former No. 1 pick if they find a better option.

As of now, 2022 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Mayfield.