Odell Beckham Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On NFL Season

Odell Beckham Jr. has not opted out of the 2020 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns wide receiver believes it should be played.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Beckham shared some brutally honest thoughts on the upcoming NFL season. Essentially, Beckham does not believe the season should be played.

Beckham, 27, doesn’t think it makes sense to push on toward a season right now.

“That’s how I feel. Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.

We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it,” Beckham told The Journal.

The NFL has said that player safety is of utmost importance, but it of course remains to be seen how the season will play out.

Teams across the league are beginning to report to training camp. The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin in early September.

Beckham is coming off a disappointing first season in Cleveland. The Browns are scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Baltimore.