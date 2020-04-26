The Spun

Odell Beckham Reacts To Browns Drafting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

With their sixth-round pick yesterday, the Cleveland Browns added Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones to a receiving corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Peoples-Jones, a one-time five-star recruit, was expected to come off the board before the 187th pick. His slide was one of the major stories of Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Peoples-Jones’ college production didn’t match his lofty recruit status, though a major reason for that could be attributed to shoddy quarterback play. The Browns are banking on his elite athleticism and versatility as a receiver and in the return game.

Beckham, for one, seems excited about the pick. He welcomed Peoples-Jones to the fold on Twitter Saturday evening.

OBJ and now DPJ: the Browns have them both.

Beyond Beckham and Landry, the Browns’ receiving depth chart has a lot of uncertainty. Peoples-Jones might be able to carve out a role right away.

Some Ohio State fans who double as Browns supporters might feel weird about rooting for a Michigan man at first. However, if Peoples-Jones starts to produce, we think they’ll be able to get over it.

