Odell Beckham Reacts To Browns Drafting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

With their sixth-round pick yesterday, the Cleveland Browns added Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones to a receiving corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Peoples-Jones, a one-time five-star recruit, was expected to come off the board before the 187th pick. His slide was one of the major stories of Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Peoples-Jones’ college production didn’t match his lofty recruit status, though a major reason for that could be attributed to shoddy quarterback play. The Browns are banking on his elite athleticism and versatility as a receiver and in the return game.

Beckham, for one, seems excited about the pick. He welcomed Peoples-Jones to the fold on Twitter Saturday evening.

@dpeoplesjones 😂 ahhhhhh lorddddd — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 25, 2020

OBJ and now DPJ: the Browns have them both.

Beyond Beckham and Landry, the Browns’ receiving depth chart has a lot of uncertainty. Peoples-Jones might be able to carve out a role right away.

Some Ohio State fans who double as Browns supporters might feel weird about rooting for a Michigan man at first. However, if Peoples-Jones starts to produce, we think they’ll be able to get over it.