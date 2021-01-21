Odell Beckham Had 1-Word Reaction To Kevin Stefanski’s Award

Odell Beckham Jr. has become a full-time supporter of Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns flipped their organization’s script this season when they advanced to the playoffs and upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. Cleveland then went on to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, losing a close battle in the process.

There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the Browns’ future. Baker Mayfield was incredible late in the season. And the Cleveland defense is one of the best in the league. But Stefanski is by far the biggest reason Cleveland fans are optimistic.

Stefanski took home this year’s Sporting News’ NFL Coach of the Year award this week. Beckham had an awesome one-word reaction to the news.

Take a look.

OBJ has had issues with the Browns over the past year, but those issues seem to have dissipated as of late. The Browns’ success is playing a big factor as to why.

Cleveland has emerged as the AFC North team of the future. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Browns can win the division plenty of times in years to come. Anything now seems possible with Stefanski at the helm.

Beckham’s future with the Browns was in question at the start of the 2020 season. Now, it seems like he’s fully bought in to Cleveland’s future.