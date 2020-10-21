Odell Beckham Had An Absurd Comment On COVID-19 Today

It’s funny to see Odell Beckham Jr. melt down on the sidelines of a game or during bizarre interviews. But when the Pro Bowl wide receiver makes absurd remarks about COVID-19, it goes from being funny to downright dangerous.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Beckham was asked about the recent reports that he might have had COVID-19 last week. He replied by declaring he doesn’t think the dangerous virus can get to him. Beckham added that he and COVID-19 have “a mutual respect” and that the virus wants no part of him.

“Not in an arrogant way, I just don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham said. “I don’t think it’s going to get into this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Hopefully Beckham was just kidding around and making a joke, because if he isn’t that’s completely insane. COVID-19 isn’t some media member who criticizes Beckham’s behavior, or an internet troll who says mean things about him. It’s an incredibly contagious virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the USA alone.

Full Odell Beckham Jr. quote on COVID-19: "Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me. It's a mutual respect." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 21, 2020

Unfortunately, there are far too many people in the USA and around the world who share a similar opinion. And those people are a big reason that it’s taken so long to flatten the curve.

The NFL and the Browns probably can’t discipline Beckham for making an absurd comment like that. Hopefully he gets enough public backlash to walk back those comments before somebody recklessly follows his example.

