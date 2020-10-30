Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message To Fans After Season-Ending Injury

NFL players, coaches and fans rallied around wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following the diagnosis that he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of the Browns win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. An outflowing of support came from players such as Larry Fitzgerald, Jonathan Abrams, and Baker Mayfield.

The seven-year veteran finally broke his silence on Friday afternoon.

Beckham posted a short statement to his Instagram story thanking his fans for checking in on him since the injury.

He ended the post with a vulnerable few words before reassuring everyone that he would be back.

“Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv… be back soon.”

Here’s the full Instagram story:

Beckham’s injury came amidst and up-and-down season for him and the Browns. In 2020, the former New York Giant had just 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Still, Cleveland and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski started off 5-2.

Unfortunately, the ACL injury isn’t the first time that Beckham has dealt with a serious setback. In 2017, he fractured his ankle and missed the season’s final 12 games. He’s only played in all 16 games twice in his seven year career.

Beckham’s career hasn’t taken off since joining the Browns in 2019. After making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, the dynamic wide receiver has tapered off.

Regardless, with his incredible play and outspoken nature, fans of football will hope to see Beckham back on the field as soon as possible.