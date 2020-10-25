NFL Insider Has Troubling Injury Update For Odell Beckham

The NFL world held its collective breath on Sunday afternoon when Cleveland Browns’ leading wide receiver Odell Beckham went down with a knee injury.

Unfortunately, early signs seen after the game on Sunday show that the 27-year-old’s injury is serious.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns fear that Odell Beckham “suffered a major knee injury” during an interception return.

Rapoport reports that the electric wide receiver will have an MRI on Monday morning, but that “early indications aren’t good.”

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Beckham injured his knee while attempting to make a tackle on a Baker Mayfield interception in the first quarter. The wideout appeared to tweak his leg while chasing down Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips.

The turnover outraged Browns fans on Twitter. Many began to beg Kevin Stefanski to bench Mayfield for throwing the interception that led to the injury.

But the bond between Mayfield and Beckham remained strong. At halftime the pair exchanged a few touching words.

“I told him I love him and he told me to go be great,” Mayfield said in a postgame interview.

Baker to Odell at halftime: "I told him I love him and he told me to go be great."@obj | @bakermayfield | @Browns pic.twitter.com/tpP2MILX0u — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 25, 2020

The Browns went on to beat the their state rival in miraculous fashion. Mayfield connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown in the last 30 seconds of the game and Cleveland improved to 5-2 with the 37-34 win.

Unfortunately for the Browns, it’s unclear how much time their lead receiver will miss. Cleveland fans and supporters all around the NFL are sure to be sending good wishes Beckham’s way.