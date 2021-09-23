Odell Beckham Jr. Has 2-Word Message About Sunday

Cleveland Browns fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL last season and was hopeful to get back on the field in Week 1 of this year, but still hasn’t been healthy enough to suit up through two games.

Headed into the Browns Week 3 match-up with the Chicago Bears, Beckham is closer to being ready. However, his status hasn’t been confirmed.

The 28-year-old wide receiver kept his availability a secret during Thursday’s media session. When asked if he’s going to play against the Bears on Sunday, Beckham responded with just two words: “We’ll see.”

The Browns wideout is still considered questionable, but Kevin Stefanski said that he was “full go” in Wednesday’s practice. Beckham is also eager to get back onto the field and feels like his eventual return will be a special moment.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.”

OBJ, on what it will feel like once he does return. “I’m looking forward to it… been a long time in that cave… it’s gonna be special.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/Dbmh9ghk6s — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 23, 2021

It’s possible that Beckham could get that celebratory moment this weekend.

A Week 3 return for Beckham would also bode well for the Browns, who anticipate being without other top receiver Jarvis Landry for the foreseeable future. Landry landed on injured reserve this week after spraining his MCL last Sunday.

Beckham has just a few more days to be ready for this weekend’s game. The Browns will take on the Bears in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.