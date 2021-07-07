Odell Beckham Jr. Outlines His Expectations For 2021 Season

The 2020 season was one to remember for the Cleveland Browns, though Odell Beckham Jr. would like to forget how his year ended.

Beckham suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7, just as he seemed to be rounding into form after a disappointing 2019 campaign. Without him, Cleveland finished the season 11-5 and won its first playoff game in over 25 years.

Beckham projects to be healthy this fall, and he spent three days last month training with quarterback Baker Mayfield, fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry and others in Mayfield’s hometown of Lake Travis, Texas. Landry hired a crew to film some of the action, and the first episode of “Just Juice — Episode 1 ‘Camp Mayfield,’ ” can be seen below.

In it, Landry and Beckham can be seen discussing the latter’s injury comeback. Landry tells his friend and teammate that by the time the season rolls around, he’ll be good to go, and Beckham agrees, using one word to describe his expectations for 2021.

“It’s going to be a special year, bro,’’ Beckham said.

Beckham, who turns 29 in November, has had injury issues in three of the last four seasons, including season-ending ailments in 2017 and last year. When healthy, he is still incredibly dynamic with the ball in his hands.

If his premonition about this being a “special” year is accurate, the Browns might just take that next step and become bona fide Super Bowl contenders.